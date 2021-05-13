NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Even though the Falcons drafted TE Kyle Pitts in round one, TE coach Justin Peelle thinks both Pitts and TE Hayden Hurst can play together in HC Arthur Smith‘s system.

“If you look at coach (Arthur) Smith’s past, he’s a multiple tight end, multiple personnel grouping (guy),” Peelle said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter. “Both of those guys, I’m fairly confident, will be on the field at the same time.”

Peelle said he’s seen improvement with Hurst over his first three years in the league.

“Hayden has gotten better,” Peelle said. “You can see his growth as well, getting better, constantly getting better. He’s a guy that plays with tremendous effort. It’s important to him, very unselfish…You can see him just getting better as well.”