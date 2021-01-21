NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
- Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians didn’t rule out a potential return from TE Rob Gronkowski in 2021. Gronkowski appears to be interested in playing another year but he’s not under contract: “We’re a long way away from that … but he’s playing extremely well and I don’t see any drop-off.”
- Gronkowski reiterated he’s interested in playing another year: “Oh, yes, definitely. I don’t see why not. I don’t see why I wouldn’t be coming back.” (Greg Auman)
- Arians said WR Antonio Brown will be a game-time decision for Sunday’s NFC title game. (Kimberley Martin)
- The Buccaneers are bringing in LB Devante Bond and DB Nate Brooks for visits this week. (Aaron Wilson)
Falcons
- ESPN’s Michael DiRocco thinks the Falcons will focus on locking up K Younghoe Koo so they don’t have to worry about the position.
- Over The Cap’s Nick Korte released updated compensatory pick projections. Typically Korte’s projections are the most accurate available, but he acknowledges this year will be potentially less accurate because of changes to the league’s confidential formula stemming from the new CBA and the pandemic.
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the Falcons to receive two fifth-round picks and a sixth-round pick for losing DE Vic Beasley, LB De’Vondre Campbell and G Wes Schweitzer.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons will roll over approximately $1,780,606 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- The Falcons will not retain OC Dirk Koetter, QB coach Greg Knapp, OL coach Chris Morgan, DL coach Tosh Lupoi, safeties coach Chad Walker or assistant ST coach Mayur Chaudhari. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- Atlanta plans to hire former Lions assistant Marquice Williams as their special teams coordinator. (Tom Pelissero)
- The Falcons will also hire Bears RB coach Charles London as their new QB coach. (Pelissero)
Saints
- Nevertheless, Korte projects the Saints to receive a third-round pick for the loss of QB Teddy Bridgewater.
- According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints will roll over approximately $4,122,189 in cap space to 2021, with the final amount pending an audit by the NFL.
- Saints HC Sean Payton expressed confidence in New Orleans’ options at quarterback going forward presumably without Bree: “I’m excited about Jameis Winston. I’m excited about Taysom Hill.” (Nick Underhill)
- Payton said the relationship between him and DL coach Ryan Nielsen is “outstanding” and he expects his new assistant head coach to be a head coach of his own soon. (Underhill)
- The Saints would like to bring back CB Keith Washington on a futures deal and are still working on it. (Underhill)