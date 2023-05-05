NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Bryce Young, Brian Burns

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht has still not ruled out the team bringing in a veteran quarterback this offseason.

“Right now we like the competition that’s going on with Baker [Mayfield] and Kyle [Trask], couldn’t be happier with the way it’s going right now, just both of them getting ready to go into training camp,” Licht said on WDAE radio. “But we do have a plan. We probably would like to bring in a vet. Just somebody that has been there, done that, and can be in that room with them, not necessarily somebody that we think is going to take over the competition. But somebody that can just add to that room. We’ve got a few options that we’re keeping in mind.”

Bryce Young

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said they will rely on their coaches to decide when QB Bryce Young is ready to start.

“We’re going to rely on our coaches — Jim Caldwell, Frank Reich, Thomas Brown — to decide when it’s right,” Fitterer said, via ProFootballTalk. “We don’t have a timeline. We’re not saying, ‘Hey, this guy’s gonna start the first game or we’re not going to play him at all this year.’ When the time is right or we felt like he’s got enough of a mastery of the offense where he can go out and operate this and be successful, that’s when he’ll be out there.”



Fitterer said they signed veteran QB Andy Dalton “for a reason” and intends on having “open competition” for the starting job.

“We went out and signed Andy Dalton for a reason. He played as a rookie. He’s got a lot of experience. He understands his role and he can play good football. If Andy’s the guy to start the season, and he’s the starter right now heading into the season, then he’ll be the guy. When Bryce is ready or Matt Corral is ready whoever it may be, that’ll be the time they go in. We say it’s open competition, but Frank did say, ‘Hey, Andy’s he’s our guy right now. He’ll walk into the season as the starter and then as you know, the young guys compete underneath him, then they’ll go in when they’re ready.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says there is no timetable on when a contract extension will be done with LB Brian Burns, but reassured the media that Burns would be part of the team.

“Brian Burns is going to be here. We will work through [a contract extension] with his agent,” Fitterer said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press.