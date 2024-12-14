Panthers Elevate Two Including RB Mike Boone

The Carolina Panthers announced they have elevated RB Mike Boone and LB Jacoby Windmon from the practice squad for Week 15.

Additionally, the Panthers downgraded RB Raheem Blackshear to out.

Boone, 29, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. He was let go after camp and has spent the season on the practice squad and active roster.

In 2024, Boone has appeared in two games for the Panthers and rushed four times for seven yards