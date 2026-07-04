NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Aaron Jones, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said he’s more concerned with “how the team wins games” but admitted that he’s working on improving his completion percentage.

“Obviously I want to get that up, get the completion percentage up,” Williams said, PFT. “Some of the things that I do on the field, it negatively impacts that. But we’ll get it up just to shut everybody up and help them understand. . . . We’ll get it up, we’ll make everybody’s heart feel warm and lovely, and it’ll also help us in the long run of winning games and starting games better, starting games faster, doing all those things.”

Lions

Mike Kafka signed on as the Lions’ passing game coordinator this offseason after serving as the Giants’ interim head coach. Kafka mentioned that going over New York’s 34-27 loss to Detroit was a part of the interview process.

“We watched it,” Kafka said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. “That was part of the interview process. We watched the game and kind of went through my thought process. It was good, it was a good football conversation. That’s pretty much the extent of it.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said Kafka was someone he was “really high on” before they landed him.

“One of the guys I was really high on through that whole process was Mike Kafka,” Campbell said. “We were fortunate to get him (as) pass-game coordinator. So, that worked out really well. But (he’s) a guy who’s been an interim head coach, has coached quarterbacks, has coached some good quarterbacks, run an offense. So, he’s got a good perspective on things. He’s got some pretty good ideas.”

Kafka thinks Detroit is the “best place” for him and enjoys the collaboration he’s seen with Campbell.

“I thought this was the best place for me and my family,” Kafka said. “One, being able to meet coach Campbell with Brad (Holmes), what they’re building from a culture standpoint. … There’s some good collaboration there that’s easy to kind of work through. … You’re able to sit there and talk it out and work it out and get problems solved.”

Vikings

Vikings RB Aaron Jones said that rookie RB Demond Claiborne appears to be a catalyst in the backfield and that his explosiveness reminds him of Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

“You can tell he’s special when he steps out there on the field. He has a different gear to him,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “Honestly, [he] looks a little bit like Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of that speed and that burst, so I’m excited to see it (during games), as well.”

Jones called Claiborne and rookie RB Kejon Owens his “little brothers,” has fully embraced the pair, and is willing to help in any way he can, including covering the cost of them training in Miami with him.

“They make me feel loved,” Jones said. “It makes me want to pour into them even more, and I tell them I’m here for them. I want to see them be successful. I see the way football can change your life, and your family’s life and I want that for them, as well — so I’m here to give the game to them.”

Claiborne added that Jones has not only been a mentor but also another coach on the field for him.

“Aaron has been like that (too), giving me clothes; he’s given me a watch,” Claiborne elaborated. “He does unique stuff, takes us out [to bond off the field]. But also … he’s asking me questions on the field, so I know [details]. And even if I don’t verbatim spit them back out to him, he’s helping me along the way.“