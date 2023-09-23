NFC Notes: Cam Akers, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DT Javon Kinlaw is healthy once again and is back to contributing for the team defensively as they are off to a hot start this season, something teammate DE Nick Bosa has taken note of.

“I’m healthy, that plays a big part in it,” Kinlaw said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s awesome just being out there as a whole situation.”

“He’s just been healthy,” Bosa added. “And really good offseason of training so he’s able to use the tools that he has. I think he’s going to keep ascending.”

Josina Anderson reports that the 49ers defense prepared for Thursday Night Football with the expectation that Giants HC Brian Daboll would call the offensive plays for the team as he did in the second half in their comeback against the Cardinals.

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon mentioned that the team is in no rush to activate QB Kyler Murray.

“We know the timetable of when he can return to play, but that doesn’t mean that he’s going to return to play and open his window then,” Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “But we’ll get him going when he is physically and mentally ready to play and knowing that it’s gonna take him some time and some weeks of practice to get comfortable with what he’s doing. I’m not in a hurry with that. Love to have him out there. He’s itching to be back, but we’ll take that one day at a time.”

“I feel good about the plan when he does get back,” Gannon added. “That’s a really good question of making sure that Josh [Dobbs] is ready to go and then Clayton [Tune]’s ready to go and then he’s getting his stuff too that he needs to start coming along.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay thanked RB Cam Akers for his contributions in Los Angeles and wished him well in Minnesota.

“Sometimes you have to be able to make tough decisions and I’m very grateful for the things that Cam did over the course of his career,” McVay said, via PFT. “I’m always going to make decisions that I think are in the best interest of the football team and that’s not a personal indictment on him. He’s a very good player, did a lot of really good things. Sometimes you’re looking at the situation for him and for our team and we felt like Minnesota was excited. He knows [Vikings coach] Kevin [O’Connell], he knows [Vikings offensive coordinator] Wes [Phillips], [Vikings quarterbacks coach] Chris O’Hara, [Vikings assistant inside linebackers coach] Thad Bogardus is there, [Vikings V.P. of player health and performance] Tyler Williams, so there’ll be some comfortability and some familiarity there and so feel good and I wish him nothing but the best.”