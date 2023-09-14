NFC Notes: Chase Claypool, Rashan Gary, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was asked about WR Equanimeous St. Brown possibly being active in Week 2 following the poor performance of WR Chase Claypool : “We’re looking at all our options right now.” (Andrew Siciliano)

would be placed on injured reserve with a hand injury. (Dan Wiederer) Chicago made the move on Thursday to place Gordon on IR, meaning he’ll miss at least four games.

Packers

Packers OLB Rashan Gary didn’t record a sack in Week 1 against the Bears but that’s a great example of why sacks can be a misleading stat for edge rushers. Gary played just 12 snaps as he’s eased back in following last year’s torn ACL. But he was a force. PFF credited him with five pressures and the Packers had him down for more in-house.

“I thought he was pretty darn effective,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “I don’t know what the rest of the gurus out there had him for, but I think we had him for seven pressures on the quarterback. So I’d say that was pretty effective.”

LaFleur wasn’t ready to commit one way or another about increasing Gary’s snap count significantly, however.

“We’ll see,” LaFleur said. “I mean, we’re still going to be smart with him. We have a long road in front of us and certainly he’s a guy that you want on the field at all times, but I also think that as a staff, and it’s a credit to everybody up front, we have more depth than we’ve had maybe ever in my time here. So that is a little bit more comforting, so we’ll roll those guys pretty much throughout the entire game.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is excited to get another chance to go against Eagles CB Darius Slay in Week 2.

“It’s always going to be a great battle with the top corners in the league,” Jefferson said, via Judd Zulgad of USAToday.com. “I’m always excited to have those type of matchups. But definitely we have some things we’ve got to get back [at] them on. Having the loss last year, not having those plays we wanted last year. There’s definitely some tension going into the game.”