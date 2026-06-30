NFC Notes: Chig Okonkwo, Quinnen Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders TE Chig Okonkwo recently appeared on the Command Center podcast and said this offense is designed to give him more opportunities and show what he can do with the ball in his hands.

“I feel like this is the place where I can finally just unleash,” Okonkwo told the podcast, via the team website. “So far, there’s been so many more opportunities I’ve had to just run different things…and use my true talents and abilities. It’s awesome, man. I can’t wait. I feel like a player like me who’s really good with the ball in his hands is going to enjoy this offense.”

Cowboys

Quinnen Williams is in his first offseason with the Cowboys after being acquired from the Jets in November. Williams is enjoying his time this offseason and getting a better understanding of how the operation works.

“It’s been fun, man,” Williams said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s site. “Being with the organization a full offseason, seeing how things work, how things go here — getting the chance to work with some great people, and some great guys in the locker room. We get to learn more about each other, and get to push each other, hold each other accountable, and just grow and learn as a player myself.”

As for new DC Christian Parker, Williams said he’s “opened my eyes” to ways he could improve.

“You know, Christian Parker, man, it’s just amazing to be around a guy who’s won at a high everywhere he’s been,” Williams said. “And who’s been around for a little minute on some great defenses with some great people, and just getting to learn from him in his philosophy. … From the defensive scheme, and the defensive mindset, he’s extremely smart when it comes down to the defense of how he sees the game. It opened my eyes on when I could take my shots, when I can do certain things and constructive criticism from what he sees, and what I need to work on from his point of view. And [also] what he feels like I can do better from his point of view — the respect that he has for me to respect I have for him.”

Williams’ goal is to continue learning and having a better season than last year.

“[I want to] continue to learn and grow every single year,” Williams said. “I didn’t have my best year when it came down to it, statistically, as a pass rusher last year. I wanna be better. I wanna do better, and not for myself, but for this team. And I know I can be better.”

Giants

Giants rookie OL Francis Mauigoa talked about the challenges of kicking inside to guard, but believes that he has the tools needed to accomplish the transition.

“I don’t have that much space to work with. Playing at tackle, you have all the space, where a guard, everything happens so fast. It’s not something I really need to work on; it’s something that I need to get used to,” Mauigoa said, via Giants Wire. “I know a lot over there with (Univ. of Miami offensive line coach) Coach (Alex) Mirabal teaching us jump set and everything, some stuff will work on the NFL level and some won’t. It’s a lot of tools in the belt.“