NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Sean McVay, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49er s

The 49ers are relying heavily onRB Christian McCaffrey so far this season, as he’s played all but 10 offensive snaps for the team.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan has said they need to get backup RB Elijah Mitchell more involved, but McCaffrey doesn’t seem worried about it.

“I think it’s all dependent on how the game’s going,” McCaffrey said, via Alex Espinoza of 95.7 The Game. “We had a lot of breaks last game. Sometimes, that’s just how it goes. There’s going to be games, too, where Mitchell gets four or five carries in a row on multiple drives because he’s playing well, and he’s feeling it, and I’ll be out.

“It’s really such a situational thing. I don’t think it’s ever a plan for us to get all the carries or not. It’s just sometimes that’s just how the games go.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay explained kicking a field goal at the end of their 30-23 loss to the 49ers, which drew some attention because it was the final play of the game and it ended up covering the 7.5-point spread.

“What we were trying to do is we were trying to be able to get a completion to where we kicked the field goal beforehand with the opportunity to be able to… if we had hit that deep in-breaking route, it really would’ve worked out the way that we wanted to,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “We were going to try to kick a field goal once we got into field goal position to then be able to kick an onside and try to give ourselves the real opportunity to win the game. By the time it got down to it, [I] didn’t anticipate that in-cut that we hit Puka [Nacua] running that long and just said, ‘Alright, go ahead and kick the field goal.’ [I] felt like it was an opportunity to be able to not leave Matthew [Stafford] susceptible to an unnecessary heave to the end zone and get an opportunity for our field goal operation. The initial goal was to try to get a two-for-one to where you end up getting into field goal range a little bit earlier with some of the play selections that we had and then ultimately be able to try to have an onside kick to then be able to go try to compete to tie or win the game. Apparently, [Rams V.P. of communications] Artis [Twyman] told me there’s a lot of people in Vegas pissed off about that decision. I clearly was not aware of that stuff.”

Seahawks

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen is sore and didn’t practice on Wednesday, according to HC Pete Carroll . He’s a long shot to play on Sunday. (Michael Shawn-Dugar)

is sore and didn’t practice on Wednesday, according to HC . He’s a long shot to play on Sunday. (Michael Shawn-Dugar) Seahawks DE Mike Morris needs shoulder surgery and will not be back this season, per Carroll, after going on injured reserve Wednesday. (Brady Henderson)