NFC Notes: Colston Loveland, Jameson Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson spoke about TE Colston Loveland‘s work ethic and expressed excitement to see whether he can make a second-year jump.

“I love what he brings to the table,” Johnson said, via Bears Wire. “He’s one of the most consistent players I’ve been around. And that’s saying a lot for a young guy. I think it takes a while before guys can truly understand what it means to be a professional. But he’s in early, he’s always in his playbook, he’s always taking notes. I think he really thrives with being available and the pressure moments. That’s the type of guy that he wants to be. (He has) A lot of trust with the coaching staff and with the quarterbacks. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now. We’ve been able to take the route tree to the next level and it’s something we’re going to continue to develop in training camp as well.”

Lions

Lions WR coach Scottie Montgomery commented on the growth he has seen from WR Jameson Williams this offseason, including Williams asking questions about how to attack opposing defenses.

“You know, we’ve really worked hard this offseason, even just on the phone talking about the detail that it takes to go from being good to truly elite in our game. And then the things from a mentality standpoint, the way that we go about when we’re working, like not even just the start of a drill, but also just the finish,” Montgomery said, via Kory Woods of MLive.com. “Everything that we do, his detail, his eyes, his catch points, his checkpoints, everything that we’re doing now, we did March, April, man, it showed up. We’re really excited about where he is right now. This is definitely, by far, been his best offseason, his best chance to grow as a player since we’ve been here for a number of reasons, but he’s done a good job.”

Vikings

Vikings RT Brian O’Neill said the team fell short of its goal last season and said that it’s motivation for them to be better this season.

“You don’t play to be home the first week of January,” O’Neill said, via the team’s website. “You play to be in the mix at the end of the year, and we didn’t get there. There’s a little kick in the butt to raise the standard and be better as a group and better as an offense. It’s definitely there, and we definitely we feel the urgency.” O’Neill added that he’s learned new techniques under OL coach Keith Carter and added that a fresh perspective is welcome. “There’s only so many schemes you run in the NFL. There’s only so many ways to block third-and-10 in the NFL,” O’Neill said, “but from a technique standpoint, how we’re coming off the ball, how we’re talking about different blocks, how we’re going to try to do more of certain blocks and [fewer] of others. There’s definitely a learning curve, and it’s good to be challenged in a new way, if that makes sense. ‘Fresh’ can be a good thing.”