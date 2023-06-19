NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

“It’s really cool because you watch the cooperation between the quarterbacks. … Jacoby, one thing everybody’s said about him is this dude’s a great teammate,” Rivera added. “You watch him and you watch how he handles his communication with Sam after plays and after certain things happen, and you can tell this is a legit team guy. He’s trying to help Sam as much as possible. Then you watch Sam, and Sam is encouraging and giving praise to Jacoby as well as the other guys. That is what you want. You want a good room where you know there’s a lot of cooperation and everybody’s pulling for one another and there’s not a split dynamic between them. That’s really been probably the best thing I’ve seen.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said second-round TE Luke Schoonmaker is dealing with a right foot injury but expects him to be ready for the start of training camp.

“He’s doing good,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “It’s something he’s been dealing with. All these guys, if they’re not out there practicing, I don’t anticipate anybody having an issue come training camp. So, that’s the thought process, just trying to get these guys ready to go. With this being the last week, we’ll be cautious. Terence Steele will be the one that we’ll have to see when we get to Oxnard. We’re just being smart with these injuries.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll was focused on the teaching part of his program during OTAs, adding that no one is going to make the team based on what happens in camp.

“We have been grinding away here into Phase 3 of the program. I think we made some strides physically with the strength and conditioning program, phase one and face two,” Daboll told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “Really, it’s a learning camp, a teaching camp. That’s how we approach it. No one is going to make the team off of performance at this camp. There are certain rules and things that we with try to coach and make sure that our guys are on top of.”

“The biggest thing is taking it from the classroom to the field,” Daboll continued. “I would say they are behind considerably, which is the same every year I’ve been in the NFL, so our job as a coaching staff is to try to get them up to speed as quickly as we can. Lay a foundation for training camp. They have a lot to learn in a short amount of time and try to get them as prepared as we can, there are players slow down when they are thinking a lot. When you are just learning a new system, maybe not playing as fast as you’d like to play because you’re thinking about a lot of different things, so just try to get them acclimated to our systems, our calls, to how we do things, but a long way away from training camp, actually. They will get reps, learn from those. There will be a lot of mistakes on everybody’s end, including mine, so try to get better so we can be ready to go for training camp.”