NFC Notes: Cooper Kupp, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon declined to comment on when they plan on activating QB Kyler Murray, who will be eligible to come off of the PUP list next week: “We will activate him when he’s ready to go practice. That’s what we’ll do,” via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss.

Rams

Rams OC Mike LaFleur said the team would attempt to limit the usage of RB Kyren Williams and then opted to play him for every offensive snap against the Bengals. He again admitted that kind of usage for Williams is likely unsustainable as the 5-9, 195-pound back is playing nearly 100 percent of the snaps the past two games.

“Yeah, that’d probably break a record I would assume at the running back position,” LaFleur said via RamsWire.com. “I know back in the day they maybe just sent one guy out there for the most part, unless they need a spell, but it’ll work itself out. Obviously, he was out there quite a bit. Kind of got a little skewed there at the end just being in that fourth quarter once it was basically tied up or close to tied up all game and the next thing you know, it was a 10-point game at the snap of a finger and we ended up getting like 30 plays or something really fast in the fourth quarter, so that kind of added up. But I think it’ll work itself out.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said WR Cooper Kupp is “ramping up his workload” and is optimistic about him being able to come off of IR week 5: “That’s the hope.” (Sarah Barshop)