NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

SMU TE Grant Calcaterra says one of the teams he’s heard the most consistently from during the pre-draft process is the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

says he has a top 30 visit coming up with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo) The Cowboys hosted Ole Miss DE Sam Williams for a top-30 visit. (Jon Machota)

Teams don’t often make seismic philosophical shifts like the Eagles did last season. Philadelphia opened the 2021 season as one of the pass-happiest teams, then abruptly pivoted to a run-heavy scheme that was a better fit for their personnel. Improving the passing attack is one of HC Nick Sirianni‘s biggest goals for 2022.

“We’re going to work like crazy to get our pass game where we want it, to get it better,” he said via Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice. “Because I think, at the end of the day, I don’t remember what we ended up, in the pass game – I think it was maybe 25th or 26th – that needs to be better. You want to make sure that you’re not deficient in any area because, obviously, the teams that are game-planning against you have an opportunity to take advantage of that. So we’re trying to make our weaknesses – and I’m not saying that’s our weakness – but we’re trying to make things that maybe we’re not where we want to be, or up to our standard. We’re always trying to get better at those.”

The Eagles have steadfastly stood by QB Jalen Hurts this offseason and at this point something earth-shattering would have to happen for him not to be the starter. But they’re continuing to evaluate Hurts and his potential as they rebuild, and one of the questions is if he’s capable of running an effective NFL passing offense.

“I think, in the NFL these days, you want to be able to have a dynamic passing attack and you want to have a really good running attack and it’s all built around the trenches,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said. “And that’s where we’re at. There’s nothing Jalen I don’t think will be able to not do. We just have to keep evolving that offense in every single way. Time will tell, right? Nick’s an aggressive offensive guy and I know he feels there’s just so much growth in what we can do on offense. And he is very bullish on all the things we can do this coming season and in the future.”

Eagles GM Howie Roseman also talked about himself and Sirianni wanting to get WR DeVonta Smith, TE Dallas Goedert, and WR Quez Watkins more than the 104, 76, and 62 targets they got respectively in 2021.

“When you look at the players in Coach Sirianni’s offense and the No. 1 receivers in the league, you’re talking about guys getting 150 targets. When you talk about Dallas Goedert… guys who are tight ends of his caliber, you’re talking about guys who are getting 120 targets per year,” Roseman said. “…And so we believe, in those three guys, specifically the first two guys, they’re going to require, as their skill sets continue to get better and better, and as they get more comfortable in the offense, they are going to require more targets.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said that he wants their team to focus on improving every day in practice instead of acknowledging low expectations.

“The biggest thing we all can do, starting with me and trickling down to the rest of the people in the organization is focus… on the day and try to win each day,” Daboll said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “Things are always going to be said in our league, and rightfully so, it’s the most popular sport. Great fan base (in New York/New Jersey), great support and all you (reporters) have your job to do and I understand that. But what we can do is just focus on what we have to do to get better each day.”

Daboll said that he doesn’t pay attention to outside hype when they are doing well or skepticism when playing poorly.

“I learned a long time ago when things are going good, try not to listen. And when things are going bad, try not to listen,” Daboll said. “All we can control is what we do on that day, and that’s the mentality I’m going to take.”

Regarding QB Daniel Jones committing 49 turnovers throughout his career, Daboll responded that they are working to improve Jones’ fumbling concerns and everyone has a “fresh start” in his system.

“It’s on tape,” Daboll said. “I don’t make excuses for anybody… but I think you really have to go back and dive into the cause of some of the turnovers. Some are decision-making turnovers where we can fix and we try to fix. Some are the receivers falling down or there’s a tipped ball. Some there are really great plays by the defense. In terms of the fumbles, how we’re fumbling, why we’re fumbling, we do drill work to try to improve that. To me the most important thing … it’s is a fresh start for everybody.”