NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ rookie LB Micah Parsons enjoys that the team is allowing him to be himself: “The coaches allow us to be ourselves. Some people might have thought pre-draft that a lot of my playfulness was immaturity. Really, it’s just me enjoying the game. I think instead of saying, ‘This kid has to grow up,’ they embraced it.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys activated LB Francis Bernard from injured reserve.

Cowboys placed TE Blake Jarwin on injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Cowboys signed NT Justin Hamilton to their active roster.

Eagles

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com takes a look at five college prospects that could make sense for the Eagles next year including Liberty QB Malik Willis , Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker , Auburn CB Roger McCreary , Washington OL Jaxson Kirkland , and San Diego State DE Cameron Thomas .

Eagles activated TE Tyree Jackson from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

Eagles elevated WR John Hightower and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.

Giants

The New York Giants worked out punters Drue Chrisman and Matt Bosher , per Aaron Wilson.

Giants elevated WR Pharoh Cooper and LB Trent Harris to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Giants activated LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera had made it no secret that he wants to see more production from pass-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat. The two have combined for just five and a half sacks so far in 2021.

“We would like to see a little bit more from those guys,” Rivera said, via Mike Silver of WashingtonFootball.com. “They need to stop pressing and trust their teammates. Sometimes when a guy tries to chip them, instead of running through the chip and blowing that guy up, you’ll see them duck underneath or slip around and miss a chance to make a play. Sometimes Chase starts outside and plants his leg and cuts inside — because he’s trying to make a play — and the quarterback gets flushed to the outside. If Chase stays outside, he has an easy sack, but instead, he dives underneath.”