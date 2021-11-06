Eagles Make Three Roster Moves

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that they’ve activated TE Tyree Jackson from injured reserve and elevated WR John Hightower and RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.

— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 6, 2021

Jackson, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract back in January.

At Buffalo, Jackson threw for 6,999 yards while completing 55.8 percent of his passes to go along with 49 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over the course of 32 games.