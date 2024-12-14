Ravens Make Three Moves, Activate DT Michael Pierce

The Ravens announced on Saturday that they have activated DT Michael Pierce from injured reserve following a calf injury.

Baltimore is also elevating CB Desmond King and LB William Kwenkeu for their upcoming matchup.

Pierce, 31, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Samford in 2016. He played out the final year of his three-year rookie contract before returning to the Ravens on a second-round restricted tender.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in 2020.

Pierce was slated to make a $3 million, fully guaranteed base salary in 2020 before opting out due to the pandemic. That total was tolled to 2021. The Vikings released him in 2023 and he signed with the Ravens.

Baltimore later signed Pierce to a two-year, $7.5 million extension.

In 2024, Pierce has appeared in seven games for the Ravens and recorded 15 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.