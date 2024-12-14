Cardinals Place RB Emari Demercado On IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have placed RB Emari Demercado and P Blake Gillikin on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Cardinals have elevated P Michael Palardy from the practice squad for Week 15.

Demercado, 25, signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of TCU in 2023. He signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract with a base salary of $915k in 2024.

In 2024, Demercado has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and rushed 24 times for 223 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown. He’s also caught 16 passes for 104 yards.