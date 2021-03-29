NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

The Cowboys have made hardly a peep during free agency so far, which makes some sense considering they spent most of their cap space on locking up QB Dak Prescott. Dallas still has to rebuild a defense that was atrocious in 2020 but ESPN’s Todd Archer says the belief inside the team is that the talent is mostly there. He adds the Cowboys think they’ve already made their biggest addition to that side of the ball by hiring former Falcons HC Dan Quinn as their new defensive coordinator.

“He’s got great experience. He is people-skilled. When you’re around him, you’ll see that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. “He’s certainly a dedicated football coach, and he’s covered a lot of ground. We have a lot of tape, so to speak, if you were talking about a player. We’ve got really a lot of information to look at to decide how he fits us. He was absolutely perfect for us in this situation to come in here. He’ll be very influential, extraordinarily influential in how we put together our personnel on defense. He’s got that kind of credibility.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor says the Chiefs beat out seven other teams to sign DT Jarran Reed , including the Bengals, Cowboys and Bills: “Jarran wanted to be in Kansas City.”

Eagles

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes that after the Dolphins first engaged the 49ers in trade talks three weeks ago, Dolphins GM Chris Grier called the Eagles to see if they would be interested in moving back to No. 12 and allow Miami to stay high in the draft, making it essentially a three-team trade.

called the Eagles to see if they would be interested in moving back to No. 12 and allow Miami to stay high in the draft, making it essentially a three-team trade. The Eagles were amenable to the trade because it allowed them to add an additional first-round pick in 2022 and the team had a strong sense the Bengals would take LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase at No. 5.

Giants

The Giants haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and are on their third head coach since then as they’ve started and stopped rebuilding cycles a couple of times in that timespan. Owner John Mara has exhibited a lot of patience, especially for an NFL owner, in that time, particularly with GM Dave Gettleman, but he also signed a lot of big checks in free agency this offseason and is obviously expecting results — sooner rather than later.

“I’d be very disappointed if things don’t turn around quickly. . . . I’m starting to get impatient,” Mara said via Ian O’Connor of the New York Post. “It’s been a while. I’m tired of explaining to fans at the end of every season, ‘Things are getting better. We’re on the right track.’ You lose credibility with them. . . . I’m not saying we have to [make the playoffs] this year. I never want to be in that business. I don’t think we’re a finished product by any stretch of the imagination. We need to add more pieces. But looking at the players we have added, there’s reason to think we’ll be in the playoffs sooner rather than later.”

Washington