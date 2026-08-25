NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Ikem Ekwonu, Kendre Miller, Panthers, Saints

Panthers

Panthers HC Dave Canales said that LT Ikem Ekwonu appears to be getting closer to a return.

“Ickey’s doing great,” Canales said, via Panthers Wire. “He had another great day on the field. He’s going in right now to get his lift in. He’s progressing really well. Again, every case is different. We just gotta take it with the information we have, consult our experts, consult the surgeons—all those things—get re-imaging, make sure we feel confident before putting him back out there.“

Panthers

Saints

Saints RB Kendre Miller is just 24 years old and has only played 21 games in his first three seasons due to injuries in 2024 and a torn ACL in 2025.

“I was 20 when I got drafted,” Miller said Monday, via the team website. “This is my fourth year; I just turned 24 in June — you’re kind of a kid coming out of college. I feel like the injuries helped me become a man — just how to handle everything. It grew me up. The injuries, to me, have been a blessing in disguise. I just know how to handle. It’s not the end of the world. Like I told myself last year (after tearing his ACL), I was walking after doing everything. So, you’ve just got to take the little wins and keep going.”

“I’ve got to put whatever I can on tape,” Miller added. “You never want to see your teammates get hurt, but it’s always been a next man up mentality. I’ll have probably a bigger role now since A.K. is down, so I’m going to just take that and try to run with it. However long, whatever, I’m going to step up and give it my all.”

“It’s definitely hard not playing, because my college career I didn’t have any injuries,” Miller said. “I guess football, nobody is going to get through the season perfect. You’re going to have bumps and bruises. That’s easy to deal with. I’m just trying to do whatever I can to stay out there and put together that full season this year.”