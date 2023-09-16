NFC Notes: DJ Chark, Jeff Okudah, Arthur Smith, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said he can envision a scenario where CB Jeff Okudah is active but doesn’t start. He’s happy with his progress but the team will continue to ramp him up. (Michael Rothstein)

Falcons

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier feels like he’s always been underestimated after recording 75 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 1.

“I’ve been underestimated all my life,” Allgeier said, via Amna Subhan of the team’s official site. “It’s nothing new.”

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder said Allgeier has always been the type of player to let his game do the talking.

“Tyler was more of the quiet guy just, ‘hand me the ball and watch me talk,’ and that’s kind of where he did his talking was on the field,” Ridder said. “It’s exciting to see guys step into different roles and kind of go out of their comfort zone.”

Falcons HC Arthur Smith said Allgeier has done well to adjust after being a fifth-round pick in 2022.

“When you’re a rookie just everything is nerve-wracking, it’s stressful,” Smith said. “You kind of see him release the pressure and just being himself.”

Panthers

Panthers WR DJ Chark (hamstring) is confident he’ll play in Monday’s game against the Saints but added the final decision is still “up in the air,” via Mike Kaye.