NFC Notes: Drake London, Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Giants, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder is getting the keys to the offense this year and Atlanta doesn’t think it’s giving him a clunker. They’ve had top-ten picks the last three years and spent all of them on skill position players, including TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London. A big focus of Ridder’s offseason has been trying to build a rapport with both players, though Pitts’ injury has complicated things a bit.

“Obviously, Drake and I had a great connection last year,” Ridder said in an interview on ESPN. “For myself and Kyle, we didn’t get as many reps as we’d like to last year. So for me it was just about keep developing that relationship with Drake, and then obviously build that relationship with Kyle. Whether it’s playing golf on the weekends or actually being out there and working on our crafts together, and just growing that connection both on and off the field.” Ridder pointed out both players have uncommon size and athleticism. Pitts is 6-6 and London is 6-4.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen said third-round WR Jalin Hyatt‘s speed was apparent when he watched the Tennessee game against Alabama in person.

“He can roll. I was at that Alabama game. I can’t remember why I came in late, but I was a little bit late. But I was on the field for the first half. I was coming from another game, landed there, and first half I was on the field, and you could really feel his speed. It’s legit 4.3,” Schoen said, via Giants Wire.

University of Tennessee QB Joe Milton said Hyatt is faster than Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill and WR Jaylen Waddle.

“All I can say is (that) Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle aren’t the fastest in the NFL no more,” Milton added. “That guy is running.”

Panthers

As the Panthers enter the 2023 season, they’ve worked hard to make sure the offense isn’t devoid of talent at the skill positions surrounding first-round QB Bryce Young. The team went out and signed WR Adam Thielen, RB Miles Sanders, WR DJ Chark and TE Hayden Hurst, then added second-round WR Jonathan Mingo in the draft to go with 2021 second-rounder Terrace Marshall. While there’s not a surefire No. 1 offensive threat in that bunch that demands both the attention of opponents and the Panthers’ play-caller, the hope is there’s enough to be able to spread the ball around and keep defenses off-balance.

“I’m not in the business of controlling people’s happiness; I’m not the happy police,” Panthers OC Thomas Brown said via Augusta Stone of the team website. “But definitely guys are wanting to be more involved. You want to have guys on your roster that want the ball in their hands and want to make plays. It’s a big part of what’s motivated guys up until this point, but it also makes you harder to defend. “When you go into a game (and) you have multiple guys who can be in multiple spots, different formations, (you’re) able to use motion at times when necessary. But (it’s) also so you can’t just pinpoint on ‘This ball is going to this guy the majority of the time.’ Being able to spread the ball around, distribute to the entire field, and make the defense have to defend within the depth of the entire field. That’s the overall goal.”