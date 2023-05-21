NFC Notes: Falcons, Panthers, Bryce Young, Saints

Falcons

Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Panthers

Panthers OC Thomas Brown said he is not concerned about No. 1 overall QB Bryce Young‘s stature and thinks the quarterback’s film speaks for itself.

“I never cared about it,” Brown, via PanthersWire. “Was never an issue, in my opinion, just for me. I evaluate tape. Still playing football. If we were in a competition for the tallest, the biggest, the fastest, the strongest—like it’s an overall combine deal–then maybe so. I would’ve been probably in a different category as well. But no comparison to myself at all. I am, I guess, considered a shorter person depending on who I’m standing next to. But I wouldn’t even put my playing ability in the same conversation with Bryce as far as our ability at all.”

Brown reiterated that they evaluated Young’s film and character as opposed to his physical traits.

“For me, personally, I never cared about it because I evaluate tape, I evaluate the person, think about his projection to this level,” Brown said. “Bryce is himself. I’m not into comparisons about what came before, who’s coming in the future. I try to look at everybody individually of what they can do to bring to the table.”

Saints

According to NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill, the Saints handed out the following guarantees to their undrafted free agents:

OL Mark Evans : $241,000

: $241,000 CB Anthony Johnson : $231,000

: $231,000 LB Anfernee Orji : $226,000

: $226,000 WR Shaq Davis : $226,000

: $226,000 OL Alex Pihlstrom : $60,000

: $60,000 RB SaRodorick Thompson : $35,000

: $35,000 LB Nick Anderson : $25,000

: $25,000 P Lou Hedley : $10,000

: $10,000 K Blake Grupe : $2,500

: $2,500 DT Jerron Cage: $2,500