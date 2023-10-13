NFC Notes: Frank Clark, Aaron Donald, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch dismissed the idea that the team could look to add DE Frank Clark.

“You only have so many spots, and I think we’re pretty good,” Lynch said, via 49erswebzone. “We like our group. Frank Clark has been a really good player, but that’s all I’ll say to that. We’re happy with where our group’s at.”

Lynch didn’t rule out any possible future trade scenarios that could improve the team, however.

“You know, we’re always looking,” Lynch said. “A lot of those calls have started. The GMs do a good job getting on the phone, asking teams, ‘You got any needs? You got any wants?’ And we’re kind of in that process and just filling things out. We’re certainly not opposed to it, adding something that can help us, and obviously attrition can always happen. Hopefully, it doesn’t. We’ve been pretty good in terms of the health of our team, but you keep an eye on those things and never turn down an opportunity to improve yourself, provided it fits within our plan. I think we’ve adhered to that. We’ve made some big pickups, and we’ll keep our eyes and ears wide open.”

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald said he will continue taking advantage of one-on-one opportunities when he’s given them and is happy to free up the team’s other pass rushers.

“Same old stuff. You just got to keep playing and try to find ways,” Donald said, via Rams Wire. “Guys around you just got to continue to just keep going and winning one-on-ones if they want to try to focus on one person. I’m just one guy, so you still got 10 other guys on the field so if they want to try to slow down one person, those other guys just got to step up. All I can do is just keep playing. Hopefully get my opportunities, take advantage of them, and go from there.”

Donald reiterated that the team’s front needs to be better at generating pressure.

“I think guys play hard, play with a lot of effort so we got to continue to do that. As a front, as a pass-rush unit, we got to be better,” he said. “A little bit better getting out to the quarterback on one-on-ones, little bit more technique in pass rush situations and again, they want to slide the protection and continue to focus on one person, got a lot of opportunities out there with the one-on-ones that make the big play that we need. We just got to keep working on that and it’s going to come.”

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith (knee) said he’s progressively improved from Monday night’s game: “[I’ve] progressively gotten better every day and I assume that’ll continue,” per Brady Henderson.