NFC Notes: Haason Reddick, Curtis Samuel, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders WR Curtis Samuel , who is set to be a free agent, said he’s not looking ahead to the open market just yet: “I really ain’t pay too much attention about it. I’m ready to go out there one last time and finish the season the right way and try to enjoy my offseason. … I’m ready to go lay down and relax a little bit,” via Nicki Jhabvala.

The Washington Commanders officially ruled out DT Jon Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), and CB Christian Holmes (concussion) from Week 18, per John Keim.

Eagles

Eagles EDGE Haason Reddick said it’s been a challenge to switch over this late in the season to a new defensive play-caller, but said it’s on the players to get it done.

“It’s a hard thing to do,” Reddick said, via PFT. “It’s our job at the end of the day, so it’s not complaints about it. But yes, that was definitely a hard thing, right? You spent so much time with one DC, and learning a new DC at that, at the beginning of the year and trying to learn everything he wants us to do. His terminology. The way that he calls things. And then, you know, toward the end of the season, we switch. But like I said, at the end of the day, it must get done. That’s what the higher-ups here felt was needed to get done in order to try to make a change and get some things corrected. As players, we’ve got to go out there and do our best to perform.”

The Eagles ruled out CB Darius Slay (knee) and WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) from Week 18, via Jeff McLane.

Giants

The New York Giants officially ruled out S Jason Pinnock (toe) from Week 18, per Dan Salomone.