NFC Notes: Isaac TeSlaa, Lukas Van Ness, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears signed WR Kalif Raymond as a free agent this offseason following his time with the Lions. Raymond said he’s excited to be reunited with HC Ben Johnson.

“Listen if you’ve seen the way Ben works, to be able to be near him, to work with him, work for him, and all that stuff, man, it’s a blessing,” Raymond said, via BearsWire. “But especially in free agency, a lot of that stuff, you don’t really know what’s coming. You ask my agent like, ‘Hey man, I just want to play football’, the rest of the stuff is kind of like you let it go. But to be here with him, to have been with him is a blessing in all respects. So, I was very excited and very thankful that I had the opportunity to come play with him and play for him.”

Lions

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa enters the second year of his career after being a third-round pick in 2025. Detroit HC Dan Campbell said TeSlaa’s development ‘took off ‘” in the second half of last season.

“His growth took off,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncey of The Athletic. “He got a little bit better every week, he became a guy — would tell you by the end of the year we had a lot of trust in. I mean this as a compliment, what he has done out here in the spring, Phase II, OTAs and all of that, it has just been very — there’s been nothing flashy about and that is a good thing. I mean, he is just consistent and where we expected him to be at this point this time for Year 2 is exactly where we want him and I would say probably even a little bit more. … He feels like a veteran right now.”

TeSlaa thinks another year in Detroit’s system is “exciting for me,” and teams will have a difficult time stopping all of their offensive weapons.

“It’s exciting for me, it’s exciting for the whole offense,” TeSlaa said. “With the weapons that we have, I don’t know how you’re gonna guard all of our skill positions. I feel like if you wanna try to double a guy then you’re just leaving another extremely skilled person wide open. So, I think it’s a great opportunity for the whole offense. They gotta worry about a lot of guys and we’re excited to punish them on the field.”

Packers

Packers DE Lukas Van Ness is entering the fourth year of his career after being a first-round pick in 2023. Micah Parsons highly praised Van Ness, calling him a talented player who is being slept on.

“I think Luke is someone that people sleep on the most, and I don’t know why,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think by the end of this season, if Luke stays healthy, I think he’ll probably be the favorite. That’s how much confidence I have in him.”

Van Ness said he’s learned a lot from Parsons on ways he can take his game to the next level.

“I’ve learned a lot from Micah over the past year,” Van Ness said. “He’s taught me a lot about how I can improve and work on my game. He’s just a really good dude, a really good guy and a good guy to have in my corner.”

Packers QB Jordan Love said Van Ness has been giving their tackles a lot of problems in their offseason program and is excited for his season ahead.

“Van Ness was flying around, man,” Love said. “I think the biggest thing with him is his get-off. He was getting off the rock today, and he’s got that speed that puts tackles in a bind. They gotta make sure they’re getting off at the same time as him. If not, he’s going to beat you around that corner. I’m excited about him. I’m excited for him and what’s going to come this season. He’s in a great spot. He puts the work in, and he’s a guy that he’s always making practice hard on us.”