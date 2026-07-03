NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jordan Morgan, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams is excited about third-round WR Zavion Thomas and believes he has a long career ahead of him.

“When he came in from practice, he was frustrated at himself, and it’s important to still encourage him,” Williams said, via Bears Wire. “When he’s out there making plays, when he’s got the ball in his hands and doing the right things, he’s pretty special. I’m really excited, if he can get the offense down and he can do his part, I think he’ll be really special for years on out.”

Lions

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs was asked about the team’s offense during mandatory minicamp.

“The whole team is doing great. Like, we’re so far [ahead] of where we were last year at this time. Everybody’s playing fast,” Gibbs told ESPN. “Everybody knows what to do. It feels like we’re almost in season form.”

“He’s smart. He’s demanding of us, but he knows we can do it,” Gibbs said of OC Drew Petzing. “He puts a lot on our plate, but like I said, he knows we can do it.”

Packers

Packers OL Jordan Morgan was a left tackle coming out of college, but has played mostly guard through his first two years. Morgan did expect to be a tackle when he was drafted but is always prepared to do whatever the team needs of him.

“I got in here expecting myself to play left tackle,” Morgan said, via the team’s website. “But I’m a team player. Wherever they needed me to be and to play, I’m going to try to do my best at it.”

Morgan is expected to be the team’s starting tackle this year with all player shuffling on the offensive line. He admitted his perfectionist mindset made his first two years hard, but his motivation to show up for his teammates keeps him going.

“When you want to be good and you want to be a perfectionist, it’s really hard. Those first two years, it was a struggle for me, for sure. But at the end of the day, I’ve got to do it for the team, I’ve got to do for my teammates, just try to do the best I can do.”

Similarly, OL Anthony Belton was drafted as a tackle and was expected to develop as a swing tackle before injuries forced him in at guard. Belton feels he’s better prepared to play on instinct rather than overthink after getting his rookie year under his belt.

“I learned a lot about the process, preparation,” Belton said. “There were a lot of ups and downs that I had, but now I feel like I’m in a position where I can think less and do more. Because last year was more coming in as a rookie and trying to finally figure out what’s going on, versus now it’s more I can observe and take information in better.”