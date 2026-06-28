NFC Notes: Jake Golday, Zavion Thomas, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked by reporters about what third-round WR Zavion Thomas has shown so far during the team’s rookie minicamp.

“It’s what he showed at LSU and Mississippi State before then,” Johnson said, via the team website. “He’s got a long highlight reel in terms of showcasing that speed in the SEC. He tends to make a play almost every single day right now that says ‘OK, if we can harness all of this energy and make sure that we can trust him and he’s going to align where he needs to and run the route the way we need him to, that we really could use him and he could be a big weapon for us this year.'”

Lions

Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard said undrafted DL Anthony Lucas has stood out thus far and is excited that the team was able to sign him as an undrafted free agent.

“Absolutely,” Sheppard said when asked if Lucas had caught his eye, via Lions Wire. “That’s why I say six, seven. You go in there. We know the obvious. The guys kind of when the banner goes across ESPN. DJ Wonnum. Lions signed DJ Wonnum. Lions drafted Derrick Moore. Former first-rounder Payton Turner. But, the guys they may not know is a guy like Ahmed (Hassanein). Spent last year on practice squad. He’s looking to make a push to this roster. A guy like Anthony Lucas. You turn on his college tape… I turned on his junior film at USC, and unfortunately it was against LSU, and he was a game wrecker. If people go back, those two tackles that played at LSU that year, one was the No. 4 pick (Will Campbell) and the other went in the third round (Emery Jones Jr.). Those were some pretty good players, and he wrecked that game. So, it was a guy I had my radar up on, like, how did we get this guy undrafted?”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell compared LB Jake Golday to veteran LB Andrew Van Ginkel, yet Golday noted he is his own player while admitting he will still want some tips from Van Ginkel.

“He has some of those characteristics to him,” O’Connell said of Golday, via Dave Campbell of the Associated Press. “We were fortunate enough to get him where we did.”

“I’m my own person at the end of the day, but I can’t complain about that comparison. He’s an amazing player so I strive to be like a guy like that,” Golday said. “He just looks so calm out there all the time. It’s just crazy how he gets to the ball every single play. I’m like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to teach me your ways.’”