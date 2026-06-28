NFC Notes: Javonte Williams, Josh Conerly, Francis Mauigoa, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OT Josh Conerly Jr. is heading into year two after being taken in the first round of the 2025 draft. Going into his sophomore season, Conerly has become more comfortable on the field, and he explained the off-field habits that have helped.

“Just finding ways to make it as comfortable as possible,” Conerly said, via the team’s website. “So, once I stepped out there, I just felt a lot more confident, and I’m just able to be free.”

“Dieting, eating a lot cleaner, eating a little less. Once we got back out here, I feel like you just add more and more.”

With new OC David Blough in the building, Conerly has liked the increased usage of lateral movement to take advantage of the unit’s athleticism.

“I feel like with us being such an athletic offensive line, and I feel like that’s definitely how he [Blough] caters to us, getting us moving side to side. Really just allowing us to go out there and just be the athletes that we are.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys signed RB Javonte Williams to a three-year, $24 million contract extension this offseason. Williams is grateful to know that his hard work paid off after initially signing a one-year deal with Dallas last year.

“It felt good just knowing that all my hard work finally paid off and I got a little bit of security,” Williams said, via the team’s site.

Williams finished last season with career highs of 1,201 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns. He wants to improve on those results and make sure he can stay healthy for an entire season.

“Just to build on last year, try to be a better version of myself than I was last year, stay healthy throughout the whole season, and just win games,” Williams said.

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer called Williams a “bruiser” type of running back and is confident he’ll continue scoring a lot of touchdowns.

“[Williams is] an absolute pounder, bruiser, a guy that’s going to score 12 touchdowns every year for us,” Schottenheimer said.

Giants

The Giants selected OL Francis Mauigoa with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. New York OL coach Mike Bloomgren said he was giddy when the team picked him up.

“I didn’t get the opportunity to run it (the draft card) up, but I can tell you nobody in the building could have been more excited than I was,” Bloomgren said, via GiantsWire.

Bloomgren thinks Mauigao was by far the best offensive lineman available in this year’s class.

“I mean, look, you take whoever they take, you know, but how much of an addition do you think that is to the — it’s a fairly veteran group right up there,” Bloomgren said. “I think it’s a huge addition. You get the opportunity to evaluate all these guys for the draft, and when you have one that you feel is head and shoulders above, and you get the opportunity to actually work with him, you’re going to be excited. My family thinks he’s — or my kids think — he’s their third brother. We’re committed to Sisi and treat him like family, and we’re so glad that he’s in the building.”

Bloomgren mentioned that Mauigoa had an excellent offensive line coach at the University of Miami in Alex Mirabal.

“The thing that maybe allowed him to stand out more in the process for me was the fact that he’s been coached by Alex Mirabal at Miami and nobody is doing better in college football than Alex. His group, the way he teaches, their foundational knowledge of this game, it’s just next level,” Bloomgren said.