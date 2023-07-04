NFC Notes: Kenny Clark, Hendon Hooker, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions QB Hendon Hooker is practicing with the team and making throws while still recovering from knee surgery.

“All day it was on my mind,” Hooker said, via Dave Birkett of Detroit Free Press. “I’m thinking like, ‘I wonder how I’ll throw it today.’ But I felt pretty good. Missed one ball to end it out, but it felt good. I felt I put the ball where I wanted to. As soon as my feet can match my thought process then [it will be even better]. Really, they’re just not moving as fast [as] I want them to.”

“When I get back to feeling like the player that I am, doing the things that I know I can do, then I’ll be ready to rock and roll,” Hooker added. “I’m only five months out so the stuff I’m doing is way ahead of schedule.”

Packers

Packers DL Kenny Clark now finds himself as the veteran in the room of defensive linemen who have a combined 50 appearances and two starts.

“It’s crazy just seeing all those guys learning,” Clark said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “They’re asking me questions about formations and what they see. I always remind them it’s always about the details. It’s the little stuff that separates people. It’s refreshing for me to get questions from those guys because it puts me back in that mode about all the details.”

“We always had Dean. We had J-Reed, Mike D, all those guys,” Clark continued. “Now I’m out there, I’m telling them what I see and I’m holding them to that standard, just trying to get them to understand that all that little stuff that I see matters. Once they keep understanding that, it’ll allow them to play faster and use their ability and allow them to get the thinking out of the game.”

Packers DL coach Jerry Montgomery praised Clark for his leadership even if it isn’t a role he has always had to take on in the past.

“Kenny is one of the greatest leaders,” Montgomery said. “He’s actually being a lot more vocal right now, especially in our room. The communication he’s having with the guys. He’s pulling guys to the side as I’m coaching other guys up. He’s earned that respect. He has the room.”

Vikings

Vikings OLB D.J. Wonnum was glad to receive first-team reps in the minicamp with Danielle Hunter holding out for a new deal.

“It just showed me that my coaches or the front office — they believe, and I believe in myself,” said Wonnum, via Andrew Krammer. “Not something I’m foreign to. I’ve done it before. Just getting better at [being a starter], and just making that year four leap.”

Wonnum said DC Brian Flores is installing an “aggressive” defense.

“It’s so different because it’s so aggressive,” Wonnum said. “[Flores] loves to blitz. I did that in [Will] Muschamp’s defense at South Carolina, so I’m used to being aggressive on defense.”