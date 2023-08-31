NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, the 49ers were one of the other teams that expressed interest in trading for K Wil Lutz , who the Saints dealt to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said K Zane Gonzalez's calf injury will keep him out "a few weeks." Gonzalez is a candidate for injured reserve/injury settlement. (Matt Maiocco)

The 49ers will not trade DE Nick Bosa, according to HC Kyle Shanahan: "No. I feel pretty strongly and I think everyone would agree with that." (Cam Inman)

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said he wouldn’t hold QB Kyler Murray out when he’s ready to play: “Kyler, when he’s ready mentally and physically he’ll play.” (Cardinals)

Gannon said the team tried to acquire QB Joshua Dobbs in free agency but Dobbs decided to go to Cleveland: "I think it's the player, honestly. In free agency, you get to pick where you want to go, so that's what that was." (Josh Weinfuss)

Gannon said it was a hard decision to cut QB Colt McCoy but it was based on production and the full body of work this offseason. (Darren Urban)

Gannon will not name a starting quarterback ahead of the Washington game, citing competitive advantage. (Urban)

Gannon said third-round DB Garrett Williams will start the season on the NFI list. (Urban)

At one point, the Rams saw OT Joseph Noteboom as the heir apparent at left tackle once Andrew Whitworth retired. They even gave him a decent extension going into last season with the expectation he’d step into the role. But since then, Noteboom has battled injuries and hasn’t played well enough when on the field to fend off competition. He’s nursing another injury now, but it seems like when he’s back, he’ll be playing right guard instead of left tackle, which is a challenging switch.

“Anyone that has played (will) say switching sides isn’t easy,” he said via the Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue. “That’s why I’m doing (those reps) over and over and over again every day. At this point, it feels comfortable now. At the end of the day it is just flipped. Same footwork and technique (as left guard), just flipped. Takes the body a little time to adjust, but I feel 100 percent comfortable at it now.”

“I want to be a great player for this team, and for these coaches,” he added. “I have the utmost respect for Sean and all the coaches here. Matthew (Stafford), Cooper (Kupp) and AD (Aaron Donald). Just what they do, I want to be on that level and be the best I can be, for them and for this team — and take a step forward in that aspect.”

