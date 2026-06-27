NFC Notes: Luther Burden, Christian Watson, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams highly praised WR Luther Burden after he made plays in minicamp, saying he connected with him on a deep pass.

“He did a great job,” Williams said, via Larry Mayer of the team’s site. “He dove down, lost the safety and had a guy on his hip. [I] just put it over the top best that I could and [gave] him the best shot. As long as you do that, you know he’s going to make a play for you.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson mentioned that he’s “buying” Burden’s stock, and he’s been “electric” this offseason.

“I’m buying Luther Burden stock right now, just how he’s approached his offseason,” Johnson said. “It’s been electric.”

As for third-round WR Zavion Thomas, Williams said the rookie is proving to have better hands than other speedy receivers.

“His hands are a lot better than [some fast receivers],” Williams said. “You see a lot of speedy guys that … sometimes catch with their body a little bit more or are shaky with their hands just because of how blessed they are with [speed]. He’s made some really, really tough catches. Even when he’s messed up, it’s positive. He really cares. He came in from practice [Wednesday] and he was frustrated with himself. It’s important. Still encourage him, put a smile on his face. But when he’s out there making plays, when he has the ball in his hands, when he’s doing the right thing, he’s pretty special. When the ball is even in the air, I’m really excited … If he can get the offense down, he can do his part, that side of it, I think he will be that special for years to come.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson talked about his personal goals after signing his contract extension.

“I try not to look into the number stuff too much,” Watson said via Packers Wire. “I take it week by week. But if I’m really searching and I want to set personal goals, I definitely want to have double-digit touchdowns and I want to have over 1,100 yards.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy reiterated that he wants to remain in Minnesota despite trade speculation.

“I think I made it very clear I wanted to be here, before I got here,” McCarthy said, via Vikings Wire. “I love this organization, I love the coaching staff, I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be. I feel like I can thrive in this system. Everything played out exactly how I wanted it, I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”