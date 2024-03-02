NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Falcons

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic picked apart new Panthers HC Dave Canales’ press conference at the NFL Combine where he outlined the plan to help 2023 first-round QB Bryce Young improve in his second season.

Canales started with some praise for his new QB: “We’re not talking about a guy that there’s a big fix for, really. You’re looking at an accurate player, a really smart player. He’s aware of what’s happening. And we’ve gotta build the whole thing around him, the whole offense around him.”

Canales also mentioned they will be timing Young on how quickly he’s getting the ball out at every practice: “We’re going to be on a clock every single time in the spring, every time in camp. That’s not going to be something that’s new or original to the Panthers. I’ll be a crazy stickler about it.”

On the reasoning for the clock, Canales said he wants Young to get the ball out quickly to avoid messes, and he’s even telling lineman to be aggressive as a result: “I’m selling to Ickey, I’m selling to (right tackle Taylor) Moton, ‘Guys, be aggressive. We’re gonna get the ball out so you can just be sound in your technique. We don’t have to chase things.’ So we don’t hang ‘em out to dry, within reason. When we gotta go (deep), we gotta go. But for the most part, we’re gonna try to get the ball out in a rhythmic fashion.”