NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Bryce Young, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes he hasn’t heard anything is imminent between the Buccaneers and WR Mike Evans, although Tampa Bay has expressed interest in re-signing the veteran.
- He adds it’s possible Evans tests the open market to see what kind of offers are out there in free agency before making a decision.
- Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds is tracking formal Combine interviews for the Buccaneers. He confirmed meetings for Penn State DE Adisa Isaac, Penn State DE Chop Robinson, Michigan DL Kris Jenkins, Texas A&M DL McKinnley Jackson, Michigan LB Junior Colson, and Mississippi State LB Nathaniel Watson
- Florida State DL Braden Fiske had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Ryan Fowler)
- UCLA DE Laiatu Latu had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Greg Auman)
- Florida State DE Jared Verse said he met with the Buccaneers at the Combine. (Greg Auman)
- North Carolina LB Cedric Gray had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Mike Kaye)
- Clemson DT Ruke Orhohoro said he had a formal Combine interview with the Buccaneers. (Mike Kaye)
- Ryan Fowler reports Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland had a formal meeting with the Buccaneers at the NFL Combine.
Falcons
- NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero named the Atlanta Falcons as a potential suitor for Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in free agency: “The Falcons also hired Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris, and those guys were with Baker with the Rams. If there’s one dark horse that might emerge for Baker Mayfield, I would think Atlanta is it.”
- Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has met with the Atlanta Falcons at the Combine. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- The Falcons met with South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler at the Combine, and Rattler said he “had some great talks” with Atlanta. (D. Orlando Ledbetter)
- UCLA DE Laiatu Latu had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Greg Auman)
- Alabama DE Dallas Turner has had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Falcons. (Greg Auman)
- Washington DE Bralen Trice had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams including the Falcons. (David Newton)
- Ryan Fowler reports Western Michigan EDGE Marshawn Kneeland had formal meetings with the Falcons at the NFL Combine.
Panthers
Joseph Person of The Athletic picked apart new Panthers HC Dave Canales’ press conference at the NFL Combine where he outlined the plan to help 2023 first-round QB Bryce Young improve in his second season.
- Canales started with some praise for his new QB: “We’re not talking about a guy that there’s a big fix for, really. You’re looking at an accurate player, a really smart player. He’s aware of what’s happening. And we’ve gotta build the whole thing around him, the whole offense around him.”
- Canales also mentioned they will be timing Young on how quickly he’s getting the ball out at every practice: “We’re going to be on a clock every single time in the spring, every time in camp. That’s not going to be something that’s new or original to the Panthers. I’ll be a crazy stickler about it.”
- On the reasoning for the clock, Canales said he wants Young to get the ball out quickly to avoid messes, and he’s even telling lineman to be aggressive as a result: “I’m selling to Ickey, I’m selling to (right tackle Taylor) Moton, ‘Guys, be aggressive. We’re gonna get the ball out so you can just be sound in your technique. We don’t have to chase things.’ So we don’t hang ‘em out to dry, within reason. When we gotta go (deep), we gotta go. But for the most part, we’re gonna try to get the ball out in a rhythmic fashion.”
