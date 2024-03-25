NFC Notes: Mike Evans, Mike Williams, Buccaneers, Cowboys, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans compared QB Baker Mayfield to another former Browns QB Johnny Manziel, who was his teammate in college at Texans A&M.

“Man, Baker, man, he surprised me a lot,” Evans said on TexAgs Radio. “With not his game, I knew he was a really good player, just how he is as a leader and a teammate. He really surprised me a lot. He’s similar to Johnny, his playing style. I mean, really similar. So it was easy to adjust to play with him. Shorter quarterback. Great athlete. Throws like a baseball player, like really tight spiral. Really good arm. Improvise, can do all those things. Super tough. So I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do this year.”

Florida State WR Keon Coleman will have an official visit with the Buccaneers. (Jenna Laine)

Cowboys

Cowboys OL Brock Hoffman is excited for the opportunity to compete for the starting center job.

“It’s on my mind every day right now, to be honest with you,” Hoffman said, via PFT. “I’m training like I’m ready to be that guy. I’m humbled. I’ve done everything that I’ve had to do. I’ve faced some adversity, being cut off the practice squad. I feel like that’s all led to this moment, and I’m ready to do what I need to do to help this team win a championship.”

Florida State DL Braden Fiske met with the Cowboys before his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Texas RB Jonathon Brooks will take an official visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Harris)

Panthers

Mike Kaye mentions that the Panthers had an opportunity to match the Jets’ offer on WR Mike Williams but ultimately chose to look elsewhere and recently brought in former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup for a visit.

but ultimately chose to look elsewhere and recently brought in former Cowboys WR for a visit. Texas RB Jonathon Brooks has an official visit scheduled with the Panthers. (Ryan Fowler)