NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott, Nick Sirianni, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the tiebreaker for the Commanders in hiring head of football operations Adam Peters over Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was Peters’ experience and the proven success of San Francisco over the past few years.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott commented on HC Mike McCarthy after the blowout loss to the Packers on Sunday night.

“He’s been amazing,” Prescott said, via The Athletic. “I don’t know how there can be (speculation) but I understand the business. In that case, there should be about me as well, honestly. … I understand it’s about winning the Super Bowl. That’s the standard of the league and damn sure the standard of this place. I get it but add me to the list, in that case.”

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked about his job security by the media after a loss to the Buccaneers, but instead remained focused on his players in the locker room.

“I’m not thinking about that,” Sirianni replied, via NFL.com. “I’m thinking about the guys. Again, there’s a lot of guys in that locker room, all the guys in that locker room, every single one of them that put their heart and soul into this. I’m not worried about me. Again, like I said, I’m not there yet. I don’t know exactly quite yet, wasn’t expecting it to end tonight. It did. I’ll put together a schedule here on the plane ride home and then tomorrow.”

“Obviously, we were in a big slide,” Sirianni added. “Anytime that’s the case, I always look at myself first, and I didn’t do a good enough job. And obviously we lost five of the last six and lost today. It was almost like you couldn’t get out of the rut; we couldn’t get out of the rut we were in. And that’s all of us. We all have to look ourselves in the mirror and accept that and just find answers, find solutions. But obviously, you know, when you start 10-1, and then you get into what happened for us, obviously, the expectations were high. Expectations were even higher when we started off 10-1. And we fell into a skid. So, I’ll look at everything. I’ll look at, obviously, the play-calling. I’ll look at the scheme, I’ll look at practices, I’ll look at everything that we’re doing.” “That’s a little premature to talk through that,” Sirianni noted when asked about potential coaching changes. “Everybody in that locker room is hurting right now. Coaches, players, staff, everybody in that locker room’s hurting. And my job right now is to be there for them, be there for the guys. We’ll get into all that. I’m not there yet. We’re hurting right now. It’s tough to go out the way we did.”