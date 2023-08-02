NFC Notes: Nick Bosa, Cooper Kupp, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch understands DE Nick Bosa‘s training camp absence as the two sides work out a new contract.

“I don’t like not having one of our best players here,” Lynch said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “We’ve got a really good track record that I’m proud of as a group of having our players in, but I also understand it. And understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out.”

Lynch added that the team does not plan on using fines as an incentive to get Bosa in the building.

“I don’t think that’s really necessary,” Lynch said. “That’s not going to get him in here. We’re both striving for the same thing, so we’ll focus on that.”

Lynch added that the team would like to have Bosa back sooner rather than later in an effort to get him into football shape.

“Nick is a specimen, and he’s a specimen because he was blessed with some really good genes, but he’s also a specimen because he works as hard as anyone I’ve ever seen in this game,” Lynch said. “His plan is meticulous. It’s adjusted each and every year. Having said that, I think there’s a point that everybody [needs to be back]…I don’t know what that time period [is]. We’ve talked a lot about it internally, but I think that’s important to not only give yourself the best chance to not only play at the highest level but to stay healthy.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is bringing in a big regime change from former HC Kliff Kingsbury and several players are taking notice including LB Zaven Collins, OT D.J. Humphries and RB James Conner.

“I don’t know about what went on in the past, but I know the standards that we’ve laid out for the entire team, they’re doing a really good job of trying to improve and get better with that on a daily basis,” Gannon said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. “So, overall, very, very pleased with where we’re at with that. Culture is how you behave on a daily basis. You’re either behaving in a winning way or not. We have one goal: that’s to win. I’m in and we put the team first. That’s our message. That’s what we’re preaching — team first and we come second. Everything is about putting the team first and not getting in your own way.”

“You can’t be 30 seconds late to a meeting,” Collins said. “You need to be better at taking care of your stuff without being guided. We’re grown men doing this thing. It’s small things like that. Even if it’s the small things, you can’t get away from it.”

“It’s been a culture shock,” Humphries noted. “It ain’t even been no gradual shift. It’s shocking. It’s ‘Get ready or get going.’”

“It’s accountability, just togetherness,” Conner replied when asked about the regime change. “Mastering the basics in our foundation and realizing what wins football games. That’s being really disciplined, it’s being in shape and just being accountable to your teammates.”

Rams

Adam Schefter reports Rams WR Cooper Kupp underwent an MRI on his hamstring and will be limited by the team. There is a possibility that he can return to scrimmages in a few weeks.