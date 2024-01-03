NFC Notes: Pete Carroll, Michael Carter, Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel expects most players to suit up and play in Week 18 and “not take too much time off.”

“You definitely want to keep the flow going, but you also want to give your body a rest,” Samuel said, via 49ersWebZone. “So, I feel like we’ll play this game for a good bit just to keep the groove going and not take too much time off. I feel like we’re going to be going this week, as in practicing hard, and continue to do the things that we do.”

Samuel feels they haven’t played their best football just yet.

“We just got to keep building, and we haven’t played our best ball yet, so we just got to continue to get better and better each day.”

Samuel confirmed he plans on playing in Week 18.

“Yeah, for sure. … It ain’t no negotiation. I mean, once Coach say one thing, it’s all hands on deck.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon pulled out a big win over the Eagles but has had some help from late additions to the roster such as RB Michael Carter and DL Roy Lopez.

“He’s kind of a perfect fit for what we’re doing. We want guys to be team first, all ball, and that’s what he is,” Gannon said of Carter, via the team website. “He has a lot of energy and juice to play football. He loves the game of football and I love that about him.”

“I just love to win,” Carter added. “I’m just like him (pointing in quarterback Kyler Murray and Conner’s direction). I love to win. I love to win. I would do anything, whatever it takes to do it. It feels good. We’ve got to build on every win, but we have to build off of the losses too. We got to make sure that we learn from every single moment because we’re really not far off from being where we want to be.”

“We’re excited for each other (to win) because it took every single one of us,” Lopez noted. “Anybody that watched this game, they understand that it took all of us. From the top to the bottom, I can’t say enough about how the offense performed and how (defensive coordinator Nick Rallis) called the game. We just got to keep rolling and learning the defense. Keep understanding Nick’s mindset and JG’s mindset. Get to work in the offseason and build on something that we already got going on.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says OT Abraham Lucas may not return this week due to a knee issue, while C Evan Brown‘s status is also in doubt due to a concussion. (John Boyle)