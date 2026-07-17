NFC Notes: Rueben Bain Jr, Cameron Jordan, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Former longtime Buccaneers HC Jon Gruden raved about Tampa Bay first-round DE Rueben Bain Jr. Gruden compared Bain to former Steelers OLB James Harrison because of his tough mentality and playstyle.

“I think he can be a double-digit sack guy,” Gruden said, via the 95.7 WDAE show. “If you look at James Harrison who played a long time for the Pittsburgh Steelers, very similar length and playing style [to Bain]. Coach [Larry] Foote on the Bucs staff, I think I heard him mention James Harrison‘s name and Harrison was not even drafted but he would kick your ass week-in and week-out. That is what I think Tampa Bay has, their version of a young James Harrison.”

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London received an honorable mention in a top-10 list of receivers poll voted on by coaches and execs around the league: “Really solid in most areas, great at the 50-50 catch, great in the red zone. He won’t take the top off as often as some others, more of a possession guy, but really good in his role. He’d probably be more of a household name with better QB play,” an NFL coordinator said. (Jeremy Fowler)

Saints

Before deciding to return to the Saints for a 16th season, DE Cameron Jordan attended the annual Sack Summit, which was started by Von Miller in Vegas in 2017 to bring pass rushers around the league together to share knowledge and build relationships. Jordan outlined the value he gets from this annual event, which allows pass rushers to learn other techniques and perspectives from greats around the sport.

“I’ve been a part of those camps way back when,” Jordan said, via Fox Sports’ Scott Thompson. “So, the fact that we can all team up, call our friends around the league, and come in and talk ball. It’s that mentality.”

“You’re talking to [New York Giants star] Brian Burns about how he likes to get after the pass rush. You talk about the likes of Chandler Jones back in the day of how he liked to switch up his timing with pass rushes, how he rushed the edge. You see big [Tennessee Titans star] Jeff Simmons come through at D-tackle, and talk about what he likes.”