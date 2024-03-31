NFC Notes: Sam Howell, Brock Wright, Nick Sorensen, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

After a Super Bowl loss this past season, the 49ers decided to move on from DC Steve Wilks. To replace him, HC Kyle Shanahan knew their defensive pass game specialist Nick Sorensen was the man for the job immediately following Wilks’ firing.

“I’ve been with him the last two years, mainly,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. “When you’re with somebody, it’s not really an interview that changes it, it’s being with somebody in the building every day. I thought he was close last year to being ready, and I think he’s even more ready now.”

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Lions RFA TE Brock Wright signed an offer sheet from the 49ers for three years, $12 million. Detroit has five days to match the offer or Wright will head to San Francisco.

Oregon DL Brandon Dorlus will take an official 30 visit with the 49ers. (James Crepea)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said signing OG Jonah Jackson and moving OL Steve Avila to center was something the team came together on at the last minute.

“Hey, Kevin’s at right guard, Jonah played left guard, and oh by the way, this stud rookie left guard that you had, he was an excellent center at TCU,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “And when you want to try to be able to improve and push the envelope with the interior parts of the offensive line, it really wasn’t part of the plan until you realize, wow, we might be able to get Jonah Jackson, and if we did that, even went back and started watching – and this all came together last minute – TCU, and you say, you know what, he did a great job at center, there’s a lot of work.”

Seahawks

New Seahawks QB Sam Howell was traded this offseason from Washington and will be the backup to QB Geno Smith. After one season as a starter, Howell feels he can still play at a high level in this league.

“There were some times where we were down in some games and I was just trying to be a little aggressive and at times maybe just tried to do a little too much, trying to give us a chance,” Howell said, via Brandon Gustafson of Seattle Sports. “But I’ve got to be smarter, got to play smarter football, got to play winning football. And at times I was doing it, so just doing it at a more consistent rate. And I feel confident about my ability to do that. It’s just a matter of if I get an opportunity I’ve got to go out there and show it.”