NFC Notes: C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Sam Howell, Tyron Smith, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders sent QB Sam Howell to the Seahawks in exchange for draft capital with the assumption they would get their QB of the future at number two overall in the 2024 draft. Former HC Ron Rivera gave his thoughts on the trade for both sides.

“Well, I think it was a smart move for both teams,” Rivera said, via the You Better You Bet podcast. “Just because of the way the draft picks were traded. It gives the Commanders, I believe, six in the first two days, which is outstanding.”

“And then you look at what Seattle gets; Seattle gets probably, who is gonna be a solid backup that has the ability to be a starter in this league. And I really like what they’ve done. Now you know, with Geno as their starter, gives them a guy, in case something happens, can come in and, I think, do a nice job running their offense for them.”

Cowboys

Former Cowboys OT Tyron Smith signed with the Jets this offseason after spending 13 his first 13 seasons in Dallas. He gave a message to the fans and organization before he departed.

“Cowboy Nation,” Smith said, via his Instagram. “Humbly, I don’t even know where to begin. … Thirteen years sure is a long time to sum up in one short letter to thousands of people who have made my time in Dallas so memorable. It’s been a long and wild ride filled with plenty of ups and downs but, Cowboy Nation, you have been here through it all.”

“To the Jones family, thank you for the amazing opportunity to play for the Cowboys and the life changing experience that my family and I will forever be grateful for. I will never forget the feeling of running out of the tunnel at AT&T Stadium or the roar of the crowd after a big play.”

Eagles

Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson returned to Philadelphia on a three-year deal this offseason. After his first departure, Gardner-Johnson talked about how he couldn’t stand the fans and cleared that all up in his first press conference back.

“I thought it was a compliment, to be honest with you,” Gardner-Johnson said jokingly, via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “All jokes aside, I was just in my feelings. You want to be somewhere so bad to the point where you can’t control certain things. Certain things were said but there was no meaning to it. I’m back, so I guess we’re all happy. Family reunion. I want to make a positive impact, on and off the field.”