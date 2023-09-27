NFC Notes: Saquon Barkley, Dan Quinn, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn was upset with the lack of urgency shown by his defense in a surprising loss to the Cardinals.

“Saw a lot yesterday that upset me, and hurt as well,” Quinn said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “But I think one of the things that probably felt like five fingers across the face was: ‘Man, you guys didn’t look like your defense.’ The reason it probably hit me was that I felt that was right. We didn’t play to the standards that we’ve seen and what our excellence looks like. I think we’ve seen that over the last couple of weeks. So, when it doesn’t happen, you certainly feel (upset) about it. But I do know this about our guys, and I really know them well, this is a warrior crew. I certainly know that we’ll grow from this. And I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

“For us, I want to make sure every time you watch us play, you see how we get it on,” Quinn noted. “It’s not specific to red zone or short yardage or goal line. I would hope you see our speed, our hitting, and the way that we run. That’s what I hope you see when you watch us play again this week. That’s No. 1, top of the pile for me.”

Eagles

Josh Tolentino reports that Eagles rookie DB Sydney Brown suffered a hamstring injury on Monday night that is not considered to be serious.

Giants

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes that despite the Giants describing RB Saquon Barkley as “day-to-day” with his ankle sprain, he’d be surprised if Barkley played Monday night against the Seahawks.

Giants CB Tae Banks is getting treatment for an arm injury and expects to play this week without any limitations. (Art Stapleton)