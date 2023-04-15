NFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers
Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett says he feels good and expects to play in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
“Mentally, it probably had me in a bad spot for like a day or two,” Barrett said of his injury on the Loose Cannons Podcast. “Just wanted to sulk in it a little bit. You know, all the questions you ask when something bad happens that you don’t want to happen. Physically now though, I’m good. I’m doing rehab. I’m getting better. I’ve been jogging on the treadmill. Doing everything pretty much according to plan and on schedule. It might be a little slower right now because we’ve got a lot of time, so not trying to force anything. But I’m ready to go. I’m gonna be ready to go when it’s time to go. I’m pretty sure ‘time to go’ will be the first game. I don’t anticipate missing any games. I don’t anticipate being on any play counts. So, I should be ready to go for the first game for sure.”
Barrett also mentioned the situation involving LB Devin White, who recently requested a trade.
“We’re gonna figure it out for sure,” Barrett said. “There’s no way in the world we should trade Devin. They’re gonna figure it out. I got faith in Devin’s side and I got faith in the front office side.”
Falcons
- Matt Lombardo reports Arkansas State OL Jordan Rhodes participated in the Falcons’ local prospect workout day.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Atlanta also hosted Louisiana TE Johnny Lumpkin at their local prospect day.
- The Falcons also brought in Florida State OT Jazston Turnetine on Friday. (Wilson)
- Bowling Green DB Chris Bacon participated in Atlanta’s workout day. (Wilson)
Saints
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints hosted Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan for a visit.
- Aaron Wilson reports that Michigan WR Ronnie Bell has visited with the 49ers, Chiefs, Lions, Patriots, Saints, and Seahawks.
