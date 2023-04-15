NFC Notes: Shaquil Barrett, Devin White, Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett says he feels good and expects to play in Week 1 of the 2023 season.

“Mentally, it probably had me in a bad spot for like a day or two,” Barrett said of his injury on the Loose Cannons Podcast. “Just wanted to sulk in it a little bit. You know, all the questions you ask when something bad happens that you don’t want to happen. Physically now though, I’m good. I’m doing rehab. I’m getting better. I’ve been jogging on the treadmill. Doing everything pretty much according to plan and on schedule. It might be a little slower right now because we’ve got a lot of time, so not trying to force anything. But I’m ready to go. I’m gonna be ready to go when it’s time to go. I’m pretty sure ‘time to go’ will be the first game. I don’t anticipate missing any games. I don’t anticipate being on any play counts. So, I should be ready to go for the first game for sure.”

Barrett also mentioned the situation involving LB Devin White, who recently requested a trade.