Saints QB Jake Haener To Start Against Commanders

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi has named QB Jake Haener as the team’s starting quarterback versus the Commanders on Sunday, according to Nick Underhill.

This will be Haener’s first career start. Saints rookie QB Spencer Rattler will operate as the team’s backup quarterback.

Haener, 25, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus.

In 2024, Haener has appeared in seven games for the Saints and has completed 48.3% of his passes for 177 yards and one touchdown.