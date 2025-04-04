Saints Hosting Michigan DT Mason Graham For Top-30 Visit

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are hosting Michigan DT Mason Graham for an official top-30 visit on Friday.

Graham is considered to be one of the best defensive prospects in the 2025 draft class which happens to be loaded with defensive tackle talent.

He’s widely expected to be a top-ten pick.

The Patriots also hosted Graham for a 30 visit.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Graham, 21, was a four-star prospect ranked 25th among all defensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to the University of Michigan in September 2021 and enrolled early in January 2022.

Graham was an All-American second-team selection in 2023 and a two-time All-Big Ten first-team selection in 2023 and 2024.

In his collegiate career, Graham appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines over three seasons and recorded 60 total tackles, three passes defended, nine sacks, a forced fumble and a recovery.