Saints Host South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori For Visit

Nick Underhill reports the Saints hosted South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori for a pre-draft visit on Thursday.

Emmanwori had top-30 visits with the Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals, Dolphins and Raiders.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024. Dane Bruger has him as the 28th-ranked player on his big board and the No. 2 overall safety.

In his collegiate career, Emmanwori appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks and recorded 166 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions including two for touchdowns, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

