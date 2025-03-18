South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori Has Top 30 Visits With Six Teams So Far

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori has top 30 visits with the Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks, Bengals and Dolphins.

Tristen Kuhn adds Emmanwori also has a top 30 visit with the Raiders.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Emmanwori, 21, was a three-star prospect and the 59th-ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class out of Irmo, South Carolina. He committed to South Carolina and enrolled for the 2022 season.

Emmanwori was selected as a First-Team AP All-American in 2024. Dane Bruger has him as the 28th-ranked player on his big board and the No. 2 overall safety.

In his collegiate career, Emmanwori appeared in 37 games for the Gamecocks and recorded 166 total tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions including two for touchdowns, one fumble recovery and 11 passes defended.

Here’s our 2025 Draft Tracker with all of Emmanwori’s visits and combine interviews.