Texas QB Quinn Ewers Taking Official 30 Visit With Saints

According to MLFootball, Texas QB Quinn Ewers is taking an official 30 visit with the Saints.

Saints beat reporter John Hendrix also confirmed the news.

New Orleans is showing a fair amount of interest in Ewers, as they also met with him before his pro day and held a formal interview with him at the Combine in February.

They’re not the only team, however, as Ewers has three other reported 30 visits so far and met with nearly a dozen teams at the Combine.

Ewers will be one of the more interesting quarterback prospects in this year’s class, as he was once considered a first-round pick, but could now come off the boards in the middle rounds depending on how things shake out in the draft process.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Ewers, 22, began his collegiate career as a top high school recruit at Ohio State before transferring to Texas in 2022. He earned second-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and opted to return to Texas for another season instead of declaring for the draft.

For his career, Ewers appeared in 37 games and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. He also rushed for eight touchdowns.

For more on Ewers, the Saints and other prospects, check out our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.