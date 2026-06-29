NFC Notes: Zach Ertz, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders TE Zach Ertz suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Week 14 and said the process of getting back to full strength is ongoing.

“We’re in a good spot. We’re like five, almost six months now from surgery,” Ertz said. “Just training every day, doing everything I can to get back to where I was. It’s a long process. There’s some long days, there’s some long weeks, some long months . . . it’s tough, but we’re just trying to stack these days right now.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said that the defense is playing with “a lot of confidence,” and he’s excited to see them when the team enters the contact phase.

“Yeah, they’re playing with a lot of confidence,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “You can just tell by the way they’re communicating — whether it’s walkthroughs, whether it’s out there at practice, 7-on-7 [drills], yeah, guys are taking ownership in what they’re being asked. We’ve got great energy from not only C.P., but the rest of the coaches, so it’ll be a battle. They’ve already gotten us in some of these plays, and in OTAs, and the rush isn’t even [allowed yet]. So, once you let Quinnen and [Rashan] Gary and Kenny [Clark] and all those guys take off and put pressure on me, I’m sure it’s gonna be tougher.”

Giants

Giants OLB Brian Burns believes that the best is ahead of OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux, and he’s proud of how he’s responded to this offseason, with trade rumors and a lot of competition for playing time in New York’s loaded edge rusher room.

“I’m so proud of Thibs, dog. And I don’t want to sound all sentimental or whatever, but just the man he is and he’s becoming, like the way he handles his business, is something that’s really inspirational. He’s doing everything right. He’s leaving no stones unturned, and that’s something that I really commend him on because he is put in tough situations at times, and he’s handled it like a pro,” Burns said, via Giants Wire.