NFC Rumors: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Zyon McCollum told reporters he plans on “taking calculated chances” this season to become a game-changing playmaker as CB Carlton Davis departed for the Lions in free agency.

“Becoming a playmaker,” McCollum said, via Pewter Report. “In college, I was always known for getting my hands on footballs and making plays, whether it be forcing fumbles or interceptions. That’s the next part of my game, to start making those big plays.”

Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Buccaneers to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.

Falcons

Jason La Canfora says both GMs he’s spoken to project the Falcons to select Alabama EDGE Dallas Turner at No. 8 overall.

According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill was in attendance for the Falcons’ local prospect day.

Saints

Multiple GMs have told Jason La Canfora that their sense regarding the Saints is that they’re looking for “players to fill immediate starting needs.”

La Canfora has heard Penn State OL Olu Fashanu linked to New Orleans.

LSU DT Maason Smith had an official visit with the Saints. (Justin Melo)

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)

had an official visit with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson) Arkansas DE Trajan Jeffcoat had an official visit with the Saints. (Aaron Wilson)