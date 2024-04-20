NFC Rumors: Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter on LSU QB Jayden Daniels‘ visit with Washington: “It didn’t seem to go over too well with his agent who sounded off on social media that he didn’t seem particularly pleased with the process. Daniels thought it would be a visit for just him, but WAS essentially opened up the process.” (Billy M)
- Schefter went on the Pat McAfee Show and clarified his comments about buying a Daniels jersey: “It has been tracking for Jayden Daniels to go at number two.. It feels like Jayden Daniels has an interest in being other places.. We’ll see what the Washington Commanders do with that information.”
- Two GMs told Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that they believe if the Commanders let “analytics guide them” during the draft, J.J. McCarthy would be their guess for the No. 2 overall pick.
- However, if the team’s coaching staff including OC Kliff Kingsbury is able to sway the decision, then LSU’s Jayden Daniels would be the pick at No. 2.
- According to Aaron Wilson, West Virginia CB Beanie Bishop had a pre-draft visit with the Commanders.
Cowboys
- Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Cowboys to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
Giants
- Sources have told Jason La Canfora that the Giants are among the teams they believe are most motivated to trade up to No. 4 overall.
- Being that the Giants are sitting at No. 6 overall, La Canfora mentions that they may have the edge to move up to No. 4 with Arizona.
- A GM tells La Canfora: “They aren’t playing with Daniel Jones, I can tell you that much. I hear it’s McCarthy or Maye” for New York.
- According to Art Stapleton, there are rumblings the Vikings have a deal in place to move up in the draft, and Stapleton “would imagine” the Giants know the price should they want to move up.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!