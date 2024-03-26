NFL Approves New Kickoff Proposal

According to Jonathan Jones, the NFL owners voted today to approve the new kickoff proposal.

He adds the vote was 29-3 in favor, with the Packers, 49ers and Raiders voting against the change.

This was a major point of emphasis for the NFL to try and keep the kickoff return in the game after a change last year made it an effectively dead play.

Last year, kickoffs were returned at about a 15 percent rate. The league hopes to see an 85 percent return rate with this new kickoff.

The new rule moves the two sides closer together before the kick to reduce the speed of impact, while the ball must land in play between the goal line and the 20.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

The XFL had a similar version of this modified kickoff which the NFL drew from in this proposal, helmed by Saints ST coordinator Darren Rizzi.

Here it is in visual form:

Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

Tom Pelissero reports this rule was approved on a one-year trial basis for 2024.